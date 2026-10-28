/Over 70% pilots fell asleep inside cockpit over last month, survey reveals

A study done by Europe on pilot fatigue has shown that 77 per cent of pilots from various countries fell asleep inside the cockpit in the last one month. A fatigue survey of European Pilots – 2026 found that three in four pilots experienced "microsleeps" in the cockpit, including those who did not fully fall asleep but struggled to keep their eyes open.

The survey was released on October 26 and carried out among 7,200 pilots in 32 countries. The pilots said they feared reporting about being tired because it could lead to retaliation. It also found that 38.8 per cent of pilots lacked sufficient rest most of the time to prevent cumulative fatigue. The survey was carried out by aviation consultancy Baines Simmons for the European Cockpit Association, which represents pilot associations.

It further revealed that 24.2 per cent of the pilots who felt unfit due to fatigue skipped reporting it and flew anyway. The report indicates that this mostly happened for fear of being seen as irresponsible or of monetary losses.

At least 38.3 per cent of the respondents (roughly 4 out of every 10) said that they used the captain’s discretion to extend a duty at least once in the previous four weeks. Nearly 15.2 per cent did so twice or more.

Captain's discretion is a legal provision in aviation that grants the aircraft captain the emergency or situational authority to extend a flight crew's maximum duty period. This indicates that extending duty limits was a relatively common occurrence among the surveyed pilots.

What are microsleeps?



Experts describe microsleeps as short periods of sleep that last for several seconds, and can be so quick that people don't even realise that they had nodded off.