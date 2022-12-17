Over 50% of trans and non-binary youth in US considered suicide in 2022, says survey

A new survey on LGBTQ+ deteriorating youth mental health has revealed that over 50 per cent of transgender and non-binary individuals in the United States seriously considered suicide in the past 12 months.

Conducted on a state level, the data was released on Thursday which revealed that states like Texas, Arkansas, New York and California showed high rates of suicide.

Led by the Trevor Project, the data showed that over 34,000 queer and trans youth between 13 and 24 years of age showed an alarming rate of suicide attempts, depression and anxiety, Guardian reported.

According to the survey, 44 per cent of LGBTQ+ considered suicide, 14 per cent attempted while in trans and non-binary, 54 per cent are considering suicide and 19 per cent attempted.

It also showed that 70 per cent of the LGBTQ+ youth faced discrimination, with 62 per cent saying that they were not able to access mental health care.

The states had the highest rate of trans and nonbinary youth who had seriously considered attempting suicide, with 56 per cent in Texas, 54 per cent in Florida, 54 per cent in Pennsylvania, 51 per cent in Illinois, and 54 per cent in Ohio.

Additionally, these states reported 16-20 per cent of trans and non-binary youth attempting suicide.

The data was released after the rising government's restriction on the rights of queer and trans people.

The Washington Post in 2022 stated that 150 anti-trans bills were submitted to state legislatures, the most ever done.

The founder of the Transformation Project, Susan Williams said that she was not surprised by the alarming number of statistics.

She added that her 16-year-old son who is trans has removed all his social media apps from his phone and avoids news.

(With inputs from agencies)