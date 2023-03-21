Nowruz 2023: Where is the festival celebrated? Check history, significance and best wishes to share

Nowruz 2023: Two-week celebrations of Nowruz, or the Persian New Year, have officially begun in various nations of West Asia. Nowruz celebrates the beginning of spring and the revival of the natural world. It encourages the idea of harmony and cooperation between generations and within families as well as friendliness and reconciliation between individuals and various communities.

The celebration of Nowruz is important in fostering relationships across nations based on mutual respect and the values of coexistence and good neighbourliness. Its customs and traditions are a reflection of Eastern and Western cultures and ancient practices.

Nowruz 2023: Where is Nowruz celebrated?

Nowruz is a 3000-year-old festival and is celebrated by 300 million people across the world. The festival is also celebrated in West Asia, the Caucasus region, Iran, Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Tajikistan, and portions of India and Pakistan.

Nowruz is a 13-day festival, which often starts on March 20 or 21, the first day of spring. Many customs and traditions, some of which are particular to certain locations and civilisations, are used to mark the festival.

History & significance of Nowruz

Nowruz originated in ancient Persia (present-day Iran) and was celebrated by Zoroastrians as a holy day. The holiday celebrates the rebirth of nature and is rooted in the ancient Persian religion of Zoroastrianism, which was the dominant religion of Persia until the Muslim conquest in the 7th century. The holiday was adopted by other cultures and religions over time, including the Islamic and Baha'i faiths.

Significance:

Nowruz represents a time of renewal, rebirth, and hope. It is a time to clean and de-clutter homes, to spend time with loved ones, and to reflect on the past year and set intentions for the year to come. Many people also visit family and friends, exchange gifts, and share meals together.

Nowruz 2023 best wishes