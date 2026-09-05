/No sunlight, no chlorophyll, no problem: Meet 'demon flower' discovered in Thailand

Scientists have discovered a new species of leafless flowering plant that grows on the forest floor of a national park in western Thailand. The findings revealed that the plant belongs to Thismia, a genus of tiny species also known as "fairy lanterns." The distinctive quality of these plants is that they lack chlorophyll and do not carry out photosynthesis. Instead, they produce their food from fungi beneath the earth's surface and also remain concealed beneath layers of leaf litter for nearly their entire lives.



The plant's new species was discovered by botanists from Chulalongkorn University and Prince of Songkla University while surveying Thong Pha Phum National Park. The plant was found growing at an elevation of approximately 1,000 meters, an unusually high and seasonally dry setting for this genus.



"Finding Thismia daemona in Thong Pha Phum National Park was indeed a major surprise," said Dr Sahut Chantanaorrapint of Prince of Songkla University. "Typically, Thismia species are known to occur in perennially humid lowland rainforests. However, this population was discovered in a seasonal, montane evergreen forest at an elevation of nearly 1,000 meters above sea level," he added.

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Thismia daemona as devil-like essence

This discovery also reshapes scientists' understanding of where this group of plants is found. Thismia daemona is part of the Thismia section Geomitra, previously known to exist only in Peninsular Malaysia, Borneo, and Sumatra. Its discovery in Thailand marks the first time the section's known range has extended further north.



The plant's dramatic name stems from its unusual appearance. Its flower, mostly black, features horn-like structures rising from a dome-shaped "mitre," while bright reddish-orange patches near its base resemble glowing eyes, giving it a demon-like look. "Combined with its hidden, subterranean, and mysterious lifestyle on the forest floor, our team unanimously agreed that naming it Thismia daemona perfectly captured its enigmatic and devil-like essence," Dr Chantanaorrapint said.



Scientists also claimed that the survival of the new species may be at risk. Therefore, it has been provisionally assessed as Critically Endangered. In response, Dr Chantanaorrapint believed that the participation of nearby communities will help in protecting the plant and its fragile habitat.