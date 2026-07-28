/'No sorrow for PoK?': Ex-Pak envoy questions Shehbaz Sharif's silence amid his wildfire solidarity for France

Maleeha Lodhi, former Pakistan's Ambassador to the UN in New York, criticised PM Shehbaz Sharif after he expressed solidarity with Spain and France over devastating wildfires, contrasting his response with the ongoing unrest in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).



Her response came after Shehbaz Sharif said in a post on X, "The devastating wildfires affecting France and the immense hardship they have caused are deeply disturbing and alarming. On behalf of the Government and the people of Pakistan, and on my own behalf, I extend my heartfelt sympathies to President Emmanuel Macron, the Government of France, and the French people, especially those who have been displaced or otherwise affected by this tragedy."



"Our thoughts and prayers are with all those battling these fires and the communities in their path. We hope the situation is brought under control at the earliest and that recovery efforts progress swiftly. Pakistan stands in solidarity with France during this difficult time and remains ready to extend any assistance that may be required," he added.

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Reacting to the remarks, Maleeha Lodhi took to X to question the Prime Minister's silence on the situation closer home. "No sorrow over those killed in AJK today in crackdown on protestors?" she wrote.

Netizens react

After Lodhi's statement on X, netizens flooded her comment sections with mixed opinions over the issue in PoK and Pakistan's PM's response. One of the netizens said, "Madam, our leadership is totally concerned with international matters, whether mediation or any other issue, least bothered about domestic issues which are becoming more unmanageable either politically or kinetically."



The next lashed out at PM and said," What do you expect from these morally crept vultures ruling class in Pakistan for the last 50 years under the umbrella of corrupt generals,… for them value of human life is less than a tree. Hard state bullets to the peaceful protesters. Shameful."



Another hit out at Lodhi and said, "Sadly you are one of them. You have always defended these type of states atrocities."



"He is gutless. Making out to be a worlds statesman whilst his own house burns and he turns to face the other way."the next also said.



Maleeha Lodhi's comment comes against the backdrop of ongoing unrest in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), where demonstrations led by the Pakistan-administered Jammu Kashmir Joint Awami Action Committee (JKJAAC) have continued for weeks. The protests, which began in June, stem from opposition to reserved legislative seats for Kashmiri refugees residing elsewhere in Pakistan, with demonstrators demanding greater political representation for PoK residents.