Published: May 17, 2025, 04:52 IST | Updated: May 17, 2025, 04:52 IST

Mars today no longer has active volcanoes. But that might change because of a mysterious structure lurking under the surface of Tharsis Montes, a volcanic region.

Scientists have discovered giant mysterious structures under the surface of Mars, as detailed in a paper. These formations are buried deep within the red planet in a vast volcanic region and run for kilometres.

Lurking under Tharsis Montes on Mars is an anomaly that has stumped scientists. This region has long fascinated researchers as it houses the largest volcano of the solar system is located Olympus Mons. There are three other volcanoes here - Arsia Mons, Pavonis Mons, and Ascraeus Mons. However, Mars no longer has any active volcanoes.

The paper states that these structures measure around 1,750 kilometres across and are located at a depth of 1,100 kilometres. The mass is light and is believed to be rising from the mantle of Mars. The authors think the discovery hints at the possibility that certain geological processes continue to occur inside the red planet to date, leading to the birth of new volcanic structures on the surface.

The study was published in the journal JGR: Planets last year. It was led by Dr Bart Root of the Delft University of Technology.

The Tharsis Montes is believed to be only a few tens of millions of years old. Scientists have been interested in the region because of the presence of massive volcanoes. However, none of them are active today. The researchers suspect that what they have identified under the surface of this volcanic area shows that "active volcanism" might become a possibility in the future.

They say the structure is a mantle plume rising up under Tharsis Montes. "[The findings] suggest that a plume head is currently flowing upward towards the lithosphere to generate active volcanism in the geological future," the authors state in the paper.

If this plume were to ever reach the surface, it could trigger the volcanoes to erupt. This could very well happen since scientists say the Tharsis Montes is at a higher elevation than the rest of the surface of the red planet, meaning something is pushing it upwards.

They also found other gravitational anomalies in Mars' northern polar plains. The study notes the presence of dense structures under a thick, smooth sediment layer likely sitting on an ancient sea.

“There are around 20 features of varying sizes that we have identified dotted around the area surrounding the north polar cap – one of which resembles the shape of a dog," Dr Root said.

A new mission will be launched to study the structures in the North Pole and will be called Martian Quantum Gravity (MaQuls).