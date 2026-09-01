/Mysterious Island appears, disappears, returns and vanishes again in Canadian reservoir

An island appeared, disappeared, reappeared and again pulled a vanishing act in a reservoir in Canada over the last few weeks. The Williston Reservoir in British Columbia is managed by the government power utility BC Hydro. It spans 1,761 square kilometres and is monitored by public volunteers and satellites because of its size.

On July 21, the utility noticed a floating island about the size of two NFL football fields. But it was not visible on August 5. It was again seen by a local resident on August 12 closer to the reservoir’s eastern Peace Reach. "Tree relocator” Rocky Avery then started looking for it again and says he saw it this Sunday (August 30).

However, the search is still on for this piece of land. Where did it come from? According to BC Hydro’s community relations coordinator Bob Gammer, who spoke to CBC News, this tree-lined land dislodged from the coast following steady summer rains and past winter’s high mountain snowpack, leading the water levels to reach a record high.

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How did the floating island form?

This floating landmass likely formed along the reservoir’s shoreline over several years. Driftwood kept gathering in a portion and decomposed into mulch. The plants and trees created a root system that has helped keep the island together. The treetops are supposedly helping it sail through the reservoir.

But this might not be the only landmass floating in the reservoir. Patrick Tutin, a local from Dawson Creek, responded to Avery's Facebook post on spotting the island and said that he saw more such segments of the artificial lake's shoreline. "The last time I was out, there was a ton of debris and a couple root balls that looked like islands,” Tutin wrote, calling it "something else."