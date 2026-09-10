/Moon's 5-hour origin theory proves Bible's creation of heavens story right, netizens say

A study that claimed that the moon could have been born within five days of a Mars-sized planet colliding with Earth has assumed divine proportions. People think that it proves the Bible creation story mentioned in the Book of Genesis. Scientists from the Southwest Research Institute and the University of Arizona ran several simulations, one of which showed that an intact moon could have been born in five hours after Theia crashed into Earth 4.5 billion years ago. The debris cloud coalesced to form the moon, but it is believed to have happened over severalyears.

When the temperature and strength of the planetary materials inside Earth and Theia were taken into account, they found that the moon took only about five hours to take shape from the time of impact. The study shook what scientists have believed for decades. But people are pointing out how it matches the biblical account of the creation of heaven, something they have known for thousands of years.

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Bible and the two lights

The book says God put a light in the sky on day four, which people think refers to the moon. Genesis 1:14–19 says God placed two lights in the heavens on the fourth day of creation. The "greater light" is believed to mean the sun, while the "lesser light" refers to the moon created to "rule the night."

Social media users were quick to say that the study exactly matches what the Bible says about the creation. A user wrote, "We know, while citing Genesis 1:3-5, which states: 'And God said, Let there be light,' and there was light." The user added, "God called the light Day, and the darkness he called Night. And there was evening, and there was morning, the first day." Another wrote, “Wow, it’s almost like Genesis suggested that.”

What the study on moon states

The study was published in The Astrophysical Journal Letters. Previous theories on the creation of the moon from the Earth-Theia collision only considered that large portions of both the planets would have melted or vapourised from the impact. But when the strength of the rock and metal inside the colliding planets were added as factors, along with the temperatures, they found that a fully intact moon emerged in orbit within approximately five hours.