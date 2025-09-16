/Men waiting for help swept away by flash flood in Dehradun river | VIDEO

A shocking video emerged on social media showing a group of people being swept away by the raging Tons River after a cloudburst late Monday night triggered incessant rain and widespread destruction in Uttarakhand's Dehradun. Reports indicated that there were at least six people, a group of labourers who were stuck in the middle of the river and later swept away.

The surfaced viral video shows all those labourers perched on a tractor stuck in the middle of the river in spate. Amid the heavy water flow of the river, men are seen calling for help. But soon, people on the bank could figure out how to rescue them, and the flow of the water in the river topples the tractor, resulting in the men being swept away.

Seeing this, people on the banks began running and screaming as the tractor overturned, men on it disappeared completely underwater. As per the preliminary report, the labourers were employed in mining activities. But details on their reason for being stuck is still remain awaited, according to a report in NDTV.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Around 400 people have been evacuated

The incident is a result of the Dehradun cloudburst, as heavy rainfall through the night has lashed several areas of the city, causing huge damage to roads and homes in Mussoorie and Mal Devta areas, along with Dehradun. A bridge near the Law College in Prem Nagar of Dehradun has also been washed away.

In response, rescue teams are on the ground for the evacuation, and nearly 400 people have been evacuated so far. Disaster Management Secretary Vinod Kumar Suman stated that damage has also been reported from Mal Devta in Dehradun and from Mussoorie.

"Upon receiving news of the disaster, SDRF and NDRF teams reached the affected sites immediately," SDRF Commandant Arpan Yaduvanshi told The New Indian Express. "Residents of the impacted areas have been moved to safer locations. Heavy machinery, including excavators, has been deployed for relief and rescue operations, and the search for missing persons is continuing on a war footing,” he added.