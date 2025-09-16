Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Trending
  • /Men waiting for help swept away by flash flood in Dehradun river | VIDEO

Men waiting for help swept away by flash flood in Dehradun river | VIDEO

Vinay Prasad Sharma
Edited By Vinay Prasad Sharma
Published: Sep 16, 2025, 18:21 IST | Updated: Sep 16, 2025, 18:21 IST
Men waiting for help swept away by flash flood in Dehradun river | VIDEO

A group of people swept away in the Tons River. Photograph: (X/@anshhxxxx)

Story highlights

The incident was triggered by the Dehradun cloudburst, as heavy rainfall through the night has lashed several areas of the city, prompting damage to roads and homes in Mussoorie and Mal Devta areas, along with Dehradun.

A shocking video emerged on social media showing a group of people being swept away by the raging Tons River after a cloudburst late Monday night triggered incessant rain and widespread destruction in Uttarakhand's Dehradun. Reports indicated that there were at least six people, a group of labourers who were stuck in the middle of the river and later swept away.

The surfaced viral video shows all those labourers perched on a tractor stuck in the middle of the river in spate. Amid the heavy water flow of the river, men are seen calling for help. But soon, people on the bank could figure out how to rescue them, and the flow of the water in the river topples the tractor, resulting in the men being swept away.

Seeing this, people on the banks began running and screaming as the tractor overturned, men on it disappeared completely underwater. As per the preliminary report, the labourers were employed in mining activities. But details on their reason for being stuck is still remain awaited, according to a report in NDTV.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Around 400 people have been evacuated

The incident is a result of the Dehradun cloudburst, as heavy rainfall through the night has lashed several areas of the city, causing huge damage to roads and homes in Mussoorie and Mal Devta areas, along with Dehradun. A bridge near the Law College in Prem Nagar of Dehradun has also been washed away.

In response, rescue teams are on the ground for the evacuation, and nearly 400 people have been evacuated so far. Disaster Management Secretary Vinod Kumar Suman stated that damage has also been reported from Mal Devta in Dehradun and from Mussoorie.

"Upon receiving news of the disaster, SDRF and NDRF teams reached the affected sites immediately," SDRF Commandant Arpan Yaduvanshi told The New Indian Express. "Residents of the impacted areas have been moved to safer locations. Heavy machinery, including excavators, has been deployed for relief and rescue operations, and the search for missing persons is continuing on a war footing,” he added.

In addition, heavy rains have also triggered the Sahastradhara River to overflow, resulting in floodwaters sweeping debris into the main market, severely damaging shops and hotels along Sahastradhara Road.

Trending Stories

Also read: Dehradun floods: Cloudburst triggers flash floods, houses and roads destroyed; IMD warns of more heavy rain

About the Author

Vinay Prasad Sharma

Vinay Prasad Sharma

Share on twitter

Vinay Prasad Sharma

Vinay Prasad Sharma is a Delhi-based journalist with over three years of newsroom experience, currently working as a Sub-Editor at WION. He specialises in crafting SEO-driven natio...Read More

Trending Topics