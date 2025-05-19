Memorial Day is an American federal holiday celebrated annually on the last Monday in May. This year, the holiday will be observed on May 26th.



The day is meant to honour and remember the many American service members, who lost their lives while serving for their nation. Although, the day is marked as a holiday and the weekend is filled with get-togethers, parties and backyard barbecues.



While the day is celebrated with much fun and enthusiasm, it is important to look back on sacrifices made by many American service members, who lost their lives while serving for their nation. To honour all serviceman and servicewomen who gave their lives, here we have gathered meaningful Memorial Day quotes that you can share with your friends or put it as Instagram stories. Check below:



Memorial Day quotes



“A hero is someone who understands the responsibility that comes with his freedom.” Bob Dylan

“Home of the free, because of the brave.” Unknown



“True heroism is remarkably sober, very undramatic. It is not the urge to surpass all others at whatever cost, but the urge to serve others at whatever cost.” Arthur Ashe



“We don’t know them all, but we owe them all.” Unknown



“How important it is for us to recognize and celebrate our heroes and she-roes!” Maya Angelou



“Our nation owes a debt to its fallen heroes that we can never fully repay.” Barack Obama



“We must dare to be great; and we must realize that greatness is the fruit of toil and sacrifice and high courage.” Theodore Roosevelt



“I only regret that I have but one life to lose for my country.” Nathan Hale



“Heroism doesn’t always happen in a burst of glory. Sometimes small triumphs and large hearts change the course of history.” Mary Roach



“I have long believed that sacrifice is the pinnacle of patriotism.” Bob Riley