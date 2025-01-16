As the world's largest religious gathering gets underway in India's holy city of Prayagraj, stories of unique monks and saints from the Maha Kumbh festival are going viral on social media. One of them is Harsha Richhariya, being hailed as the country's 'most beautiful' Sadhvi. The 30-year-old woman from Uttarakhand has grabbed attention of users from all over the country as she appeared at the festival in traditional attire, with a Rudraksha rosary and a tilak adorning her forehead.

Users on social media have given Richhariya titles such as “Beautiful Sadhvi” and “Viral Sadhvi.”

Meet Harsha Sadhvi

In one of the viral videos, Harsha Richhariya can be heard saying that she embarked on the spiritual journey seeking peace and fulfillment. “I left everything behind to adopt this new identity,” she can be heard saying to a reporter.

She calls herself as a follower of Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Swami Kailashanand Giri Ji Maharaj of the Niranjani Akhara.

Sadhvi Harsha's Instagram

However, as soon as Harsha Richhariya's videos from the Maha Kumbh went viral, users on social media dug up her past social media profile and began sharing photos of her in Western attire and from private vacations.

“If she has become a sanyasini at the age of 30, then what is the need for so much pomp and show and over make up at the Kumbh. Is she going to Indra’s court?” commented a user while sharing her video.

However, in an interview, Sadhvi Harsha clarified that she has never claimed to be a true saint. She is an Instagram influencer and a former actress.

After going viral during the Maha Kumbh Mela, Richhariya has gained over a million followers on Instagram.

Richhariya claims that her focus and dedication to pursue the journey of spirituality remains intact amid viral attention on social media.