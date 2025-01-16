As the world’s largest religious festival, the Maha Kumbh, is happening at Sangam in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, various devotees are taking part in the rituals. The spiritual event also includes Naga Babas and religious leaders, among whom some are quite unusual and catch attention. One such Baba is ‘Kaante Wale Baba,’ also known as Ramesh Kumar Manjhi, who stunned the crowd at the Maha Kumbh celebrations.

In the video, Baba can be seen lying on thorns and covering himself with another layer of thorns. He claims that this benefits his body and never hurts him.

#WATCH | Prayagraj, UP | Ramesh Kumar Manjhi alias Kaante Wale Baba lays down on thorns at #MahaKumbh2025 in Prayagraj. pic.twitter.com/4emU9LwZv9 — ANI (@ANI) January 15, 2025

“I serve the guru. Guru gave us knowledge and gave us full strength. It is all god’s glory that helps me do this (lay on thorns). I have been doing this every year for the last 40-50 years. I do it because it benefits my body. It never hurts me. I donate half of the ‘dakshina’ I get and use the rest to meet my expenses,” ‘Kaante Wale Baba’ told ANI.

Day 4 of Maha Kumbh Mela 2025

As the fourth day of the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj begins, envoys from 10 nations arrive at Arail Tent City on Wednesday (Jan 16). The foreign delegations include representatives from Fiji, Finland, Guyana, Malaysia, Mauritius, Singapore, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Trinidad and Tobago, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The participation of international delegations in the largest Hindu spiritual gathering in the world highlights global participation in India’s rich culture and heritage.

Maha Kumbh Mela 2025

The Maha Kumbh Mela began on Monday (Jan 13) with millions of devotees gathering at Prayagraj to take a holy dip.

Pilgrims from across India and abroad are witnessing the largest spiritual gathering in the world, immersing themselves in the sacred tradition at the Triveni Sangam, where the holy Ganges, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati rivers meet.

The festival is held every 12 years in one of the four locations, Prayagraj, Haridwar, Nashik and Ujjain, where the nectar of immortality from mythological Samudra Manthan is believed to have fallen.

(With inputs from agencies)