/Meet China's last living Long March veteran who celebrates her 105th birthday

A Chinese woman is said to be the country's last living Long March veteran, who celebrated her 105th birthday in Sichuan province on June 25, 2026. The old lady, identified as Wang Quanying, joined the Red Army when she was 14 years old and served as a nurse and logistics assistant during the Chinese Civil War.



According to reports, Wang was presented with two digitally recreated portraits showing her as a teenage Red Army soldier. The artworks, created by teachers and students from the National University of Defence Technology and Communication University of Zhejiang, portrayed her at the age of 14 when she enlisted in the Red Army in 1935, and at the age of 16 after she became separated from her unit during the Long March. On seeing the portraits, Wang smiled warmly and gave a thumbs-up.



Born in 1921 in Jinchuan County, Sichuan Province, Wang joined the Red Army at just 14 years old, serving as a nurse and logistics assistant with the Fourth Front Army. During the Long March, she endured harsh conditions, including severe frostbite while crossing snow-covered mountains.

Add WION as a Preferred Source



In 1936, Wang was separated from her unit during military operations and later settled in Wenchuan, Sichuan Province, where she lived a quiet life for decades without disclosing her role in the Long March. It was only in 1984 that authorities officially verified her identity as a former Red Army soldier and recognised her as a military veteran.



This year marks the 90th anniversary of the Long March victory. Earlier this month, soldiers from the PLA Army visited Wang at her home in Dujiangyan, Sichuan Province. Dressed in her Red Army uniform, the 105-year-old veteran saluted the company's battle flag in remembrance of the comrades she never forgot.

What was the Long March?