Married Chinese woman dupes 3 men of US$92,000 by faking marriages with 'actors' as relatives

A married woman in China recruited actors for her weddings with three men to dupe them of US$92,000, media reports said. The 35-year-old was identified as Zhou from eastern China’s Jiangsu province. Zhou entered into extra-marital affairs with other men when she was already legally married to a man and also had a daughter.

The hopeful husbands have surnames Luo, Zhang, and Xu, whom Zhou met at work or on online platforms. As Zhou's husband was rarely home because of his business, she was able to trick him quit easily.

Zhou provided the three prospective husbands with a fabricated name and dated them for a few months. Later, she asked them to marry her thinking she would be able to swindle them of huge amounts.

Lied about demolished house

The woman made up a story of her house being demolished and her legal requirement to stay single in order to receive government compensation.

But at the same time, she made an offer to the men saying that a wedding ceremony would be okay. She made the proposal so that she could collect the gifts and money.

With a slew of hired actors by her side as relatives and friends, she could cast a perfect picture of her 'real' life.

Not just this, she also carried on by inviting these actors to visit her homes as guests the following year.

She often lied to others about traveling for training with a firm when in reality she hung out with the other men, making a fool out of all of them.

Zhang Xueting, an assistant prosecutor at the Nanjing Lishui People’s Procuratorate, reportedly told a TV channel that Zhou was “good-looking and good at pretending”.

Zhou went beyond regular lies by faking a pregnancy. She told one of the men she fooled that she was pregnant with twins, a boy and a girl.

But soon the made-up story got busted after a fake doctor met a duped man Zhang and his mother at the hospital.

Suspicious Zhang ran a background check and found out that she was legally married. Now the woman is facing a minimum of 10 years in prison on charges of fraud, given the large amount of money involved in the case.

(With inputs from agencies)