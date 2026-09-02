/Man hit by lightning bolt escapes unscathed - Watch

A man in the United States was struck by lightning outside his home while going to the dentist. A video shows him carrying an umbrella, walking on the pathway when he comes right under a tree. Several lightning bolts are instantly seen around him, including one that struck the tree he was under. He falls but manages to get up and walk back to his home. A woman, presumably his wife, saw everything happen on the door camera and calls out to him. She asks him to come inside and says she will call an ambulance.

Thomas Fahmy, who had a near-death experience and was left visibly shocked, says he is grateful to be alive and went to church on Sunday to thank God. Talking about how the lightning bolt felt, he said, "Once the lightning bolt struck me, the initial sensations that I had throughout my whole body were completely unprecedented; tingling, numbness, pain, just I feel this burning sensation."

Fahmy miraculously escaped the whole ordeal without a single burn injury. "No burns. I had multiple body exams; no burns at all," he said.

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How did he escape without any injuries after the lightning strike?

Reacting to the clean escape, netizens called it a clear miracle. The scientific explanation for how he escaped unscathed is likely hiding in the way lightning possibly struck him. According to an explanation offered by Grok, it was the heavy rain that saved Fahmy.

"Wet skin encourages ‘flashover,’ letting most of the current travel over the body's surface instead of through the heart and brain," the AI tool stated. Further, "It also appears to have been a ground-current or foot entry rather than a direct torso/head hit, which explains the lack of burns and quick recovery."

During heavy rains accompanied by lightning, people are advised never to take shelter under a tree. When lightning hits trees and poles, it travels down and will flash over into the person under it.

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