Malaysia Airlines drew criticism over its plan to make uniform of cabin crew look "modest"

Malaysia Airlines (MAS) is planning to update its cabin crew uniforms, and are asking customers if they should make their Kebaya more modest. The Kebaya uniform worn by MAS stewardesses has been in use since 1972 and has become synonymous with the brand. There have been several updates over the years, but it is still unmistakably Malaysian because it incorporates Malaysian elements into the design, such as local flowers.

The airline’s operator Malaysia Airlines Berhad (MAB) on Monday sent an e-mail with a survey attached to members of its travel and lifestyle loyalty programme, Enrich, asking for their opinion on switching from the kebaya to a more "modest" uniform.

They are asking their customers for a more modern twist into a uniform which looks Malaysian with maintaining the modesty of a kebaya. It also asks customers if they are in favour of making changes to their uniforms to provide an option for female cabin crew to don a hijab while serving onboard both domestic and international flights.

Take a look at the survey form here In a follow-up question, Malaysia Airlines also asks if the customers would like to see their crew abandon the Kebaya in favour of more modest and practical uniforms worn by other airlines, such as a pantsuit, skirt, and jacket. It also welcomes additional uniform suggestions and ideas.

The politics over cabin crew uniforms

The modesty of cabin crew members of Malaysia-based airlines has been raised by various local parties in the Parliament. In 2018, Transport Minister Anthony Loke was asked by Rantau Panjang MP Siti Zailah Mohd Yusoff if the "revealing" attire can ensure the safety of air travel. Meanwhile, Kuala Nerus MP Mohd Khairuddin Aman Razali also asked if MAS plans to allow Muslim stewardesses to don the hijab. In response to the questions and remarks, Anthony Loke said the design of the uniform is based on the policies set by the airlines and he will discuss the matter of allowing the hijab with the management of the airlines.

Tumpat MP Che Abdullah Mat Nawi later commented that Malaysian stewardesses' uniforms appear to be too "revealing" when compared to cabin crew of other international airlines, including those in the West, which wear pants. When asked for his opinion, Anthony Loke stated that the uniform design is subjective and that anyone who finds it objectionable should not look at the stewardess.

The Kebaya uniform for cabin crew was first worn in the late 1960s by Malaysia-Singapore Airlines (MSA). The original design was carried over to Singapore Airlines after the split of MSA by Frenchman Pierre Balmain.

Malaysia Airline System required its own uniform when it began operations in 1972. A local designer was chosen from among nine submissions, and the design featured a Kebaya top complemented by a skirt.

The criticism over the new plan of Malaysia Airlines

The aviation consultancy Endau Analytics’ founder Shukor Yusof said MAB should focus on how the carrier can strategically use its Boeing Max jets that will be delivered this year while pushing the sustainability agenda in general.

He further said, " If changing cabin crew outfits result in the airline posting profits, improves on safety and advances the industry’s move towards ‘net zero’ carbon emissions, then go for it. Otherwise, stick to the tried and tested. As they say, if it ain’t broken, don’t fix it".

Another analyst said MAB should focus on improving passenger loads as well as protecting itself from several headwinds such as high-interest rates and foreign exchange volatility, instead of focusing on the uniforms of its cabin crews.

"As the airline has been bleeding in losses for years, they should focus on recovering from the Covid-19 pandemic and eyeing to have stronger cashflows in 2023", said the analyst.

