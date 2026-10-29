/Madhya Pradesh boy wins Rs 50 lakh on a lucky draw coupon bought by grandmother

A 6-year-old boy from Burhanpur in Madhya Pradesh won a Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) worth around Rs 50 lakh in a lucky draw after his grandmother purchased a coupon for just Rs 200 at a Garba event last year. The winner Medansh Raikwar won the prize in a lucky draw organised at Shri Sarkar Dham in Abhapuri after his grandmother, Kiran Raikwar, reportedly bought the coupon in his name.

The family was deciding to buy a car for the past few years, but little did they know that fate had something else in store, a Fortuner!

When the lucky draw results were announced in 2026, Medansh was awarded the first prize, leaving the family completely surprised and ecstatic.

It was not only Medansh's family that was overjoyed by the win but his neighbours too joined in the celebrations as they gave him a grand welcome, by beating drums. The family also performed a puja and offered prayers to seek blessings after receiving the car.

Greetings also poured in for Medansh on social media as the news went viral after being shared on various platforms.

“The grandmother must be feeling so proud. What a memorable moment for the family,” wrote one user

“ ₹200 turned into a ₹50 lakh dream. This is truly nbeliveable,” wrote a second.