/Man throws dog, jumps off two-storey building during live TV broadcast in Mexico | VIDEO

In a shocking incident that has gone viral on social media, a 67-year-old man jumped from the roof of a two-storey building in Mexico City during a live television broadcast on Wednesday (Oct 28). According to reports, he survived the fall. But the incident was captured on camera sending shockwaves among viewers. The incident occurred in the Vallejo neighbourhood of the Gustavo A. Madero district and was captured during a live broadcast by Mexican news outlet adn40.

In the video, the man is seen jumping from the two-storey building's rooftop. Emergency responders arrived at the scene, provided initial medical assistance and rushed the man to hospital for urgent treatment. Reports stated that he had thrown a dog from the roof before jumping himself, prompting concern over both his condition and the dog's welfare.

Has the dog survived?

The Mexico City Secretariat of Security and Citizens (SSC) confirmed that the dog was initially found alive on the asphalt by witnesses and police officers. Specialist teams from the Animal Vigilance Brigade (Brigada de Vigilancia Animal) arrived quickly and noted that the dog had very little mobility in its hind legs. Rescuers rushed the dog to a veterinary clinic in the Xochimilco district for urgent treatment. Despite the veterinary team's best efforts to save its life, the dog suffered a fatal cardiorespiratory arrest due to the severe internal injuries sustained from the drop.

What about the man?