US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (Oct 28) addresses back-to-back poll rally in Corpus Christi and Lubbock, Texas. Trump’s primary objective for the Texas swing was energizing the Republican base behind Attorney General Ken Paxton, who is locked in an intensely tight and expensive Senate race against Democratic state representative James Talarico. A Democratic victory would mark the first statewide win for the party in Texas in more than three decades.

As usual, his campaign rally had several viral moments. He started his speech by praising his administration and claiming that America “would be in hell” if he was not the President. He slammed the previous Democrat governments under Joe Biden and Barack Obama and went on to attack Michigan Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed. He also targeted Congresswoman Ilhan Omar and claimed that she belongs to a "country with no government." He used the Corpus Christi stage to repeat his frequent, false assertion that he has won three presidential elections, claiming the 2020 election was rigged. Trump targeted Talarico with a bizarre, mocking rant falsely claiming the Democrat is a secret vegan who vomits behind tents at barbecues. He also spent time revisiting past remarks about Ohio Senator Jon Husted’s physical appearance.

The Trump dance | WATCH

At some point, he broke into his signature dance move. The "Trump dance" originally gained traction during his 2020 and 2024 presidential campaigns, growing into a highly anticipated staple of his public persona. WATCH

Biden-era methane policy scrapped | WATCH

In his Lubbock rally, Trump announced that his administration is officially "terminating" the landmark Biden-era methane emissions regulations. The decision marks one of the most substantial rollbacks of climate change policy under the Trump administration. Trump asserted that ending the regulations will save energy producers and consumers $45 billion in costs.

‘Melania, how great was I, baby?' | WATCH

Trump also mentioned his wife and first lady Melania during his speech in Lubbock. As he went on a spree to praise himself and his administration, he suggested that one should ask Melania about how good he is. “I said, ‘Melania, how great was I, baby? Was I great? Can anybody do it like I do? How good was it?’” He reportedly made the remarks after imitating Biden whom he called “Sleepy Joe.” Trump recalled turning to his wife afterward and asking some variation of how great the performance was, boasting that "nobody can do it like me, baby", to which he noted her reaction was more concerned than impressed, asking what happened to him or if he was okay.

‘Caaaameealaaa': Trump mocks Kamala Harris | WATCH