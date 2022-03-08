Locklan Samples: This boy suffering from 'uncombable hair syndrome' has water-resistant locks

Locklan Samples, a boy in the United States who suffers from the ''uncombable hair syndrome'' (UHS), has water-resistant locks

The 14-months old boy's syndrome makes his blonde hair stand on end but it makes it extremely easy for his mother Katelyn Samples to take care of as they only need to be washed once a week.

''It’s water-resistant so it takes a minute to saturate with water and gentle shampoo," she said.

The condition is extremely rare with around just 100 cases worldwide, and some believe Albert Einstein's famous 'mad scientist' look was because he had UHS.

She recalls when Locklan was around five months old and his hair started to grow, ''It was coming in straight up and so soft and fuzzy.''

''As it continued to grow it never laid down... a lot of people who see him call him a baby chick.''

Also read | 8-year-old Mexican girl has higher IQ than Albert Einstein and Stephen Hawking

Never having heard of it before, Samples did a "deep Google dive" and found out that it is a genetic condition in which a structural anomaly in the hair prevents it from being flattened or combed, leaving it chronically unkempt.

“Because UHS is so rare our paediatrician referred us to a paediatric dermatologist/specialist at Emory in Atlanta, Georgia.''

“They took samples of his hair and called us a few weeks later and confirmed it was in fact, Uncombable Hair Syndrome. His doctor had only seen one other case in the past 19 years."

She added she and her husband Caleb still have no idea why or how their son has the condition, and they were both concerned at first.

She said: “Hearing your son has a genetic condition isn't easy, especially because it's so rare there isn't a lot of information on it, but as I learned as much as I could and connected with other parents around the world (in a UHS FB group), I became less scared and more appreciative of how unique Locklan is.

“Other than wild and crazy cool hair, he is perfectly healthy and very happy! He does have severe eczema, which may be linked to UHS.”

''Lock is already a little celebrity. People come up to us everywhere we go.''

''They ask about his hair, and sometimes even ask to touch it! At a fall festival in a local town people even asked to take pictures with him. He enjoys the attention,'' she added.

(With inputs from agencies)