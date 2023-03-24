Kim Jong Un's daughter wears Christian Dior's $2,800 jacket at missile launch, claims S Korean media

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's beloved daughter Kim Ju Ae has been making the news headlines ever since she was first spotted by the cameras at one of the ICBM missile testing sites last year. Turns out Kim's daughter may be a fashionista after media reports claimed that she was wearing a jacket made by high-end French fashion label Christian Dior.

Kim Ju Ae, alongside her father, attended yet another missile launch last week. She was spotted wearing a black quilted jacket in the photographs released by the North Korean state media.

South Korean media quickly latched onto the photographs with news outlet TV Chosun noting that the distinctive stitching of the jacket meant that it was the original product sold by fashion house Christian Dior.

"The coat worn by North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's daughter Kim Ju Ae while observing the launch of an Intercontinental Ballistic Missile (ICBM) on the 16th was analyzed to be a product of the French luxury brand Christian Dior," noted the publication.

The jacket is sold at a price of $2,800 in the US according to the fashion outlet's website. “The hooded down jacket honors House heritage with the iconic Cannage motif,” read the official description of the jacket.

With the hermit kingdom under heavy stress of economic sanctions and such brands not available in North Korea, it is indeed surprising that Kim Ju Ae was pictured wearing the designer jacket.

Ju Ae is one of Kim's three known children. Last year in November, surprising many, Kim took her to inspect a ballistic missile at the Pyongyang International Airport.

The images of Kim going public with his daughter quickly spread across with many suggesting that the North Korean leader was preparing her as his successor.

However, not many approved of her. Recent reports have stated that the North Korean people resent her as she looks all "plump and white" - leaving the starving public angry who barely manage to garner three meals a day.

Besides her appearance, citizens also resent how she gets away with wearing anything she likes. Wearing a capitalist brand like 'Christian Dior' might go against the ethos prophesied by Kim Jong Un which may further deepen the angst against his daughter.

