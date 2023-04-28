'Jesus was single': Church of England reimagining society, says single people must be valued

Taking a reference of Jesus' own single status, the Church of England said that single people deserve the same respect as married people and families, reported CNN.

This came in a report "Love Matters" by the Archbishops' Commission on Families and Households, which was set up in 2021 by Justin Welby, the archbishop of Canterbury, and Stephen Cottrell, the archbishop of York.

“Sometimes the right partner has not been found, and sometimes separation, divorce or death has resulted in the loss of a partner,” the “Love Matters” report says, adding “single people must be valued at the heart of our society.”

The primary purpose to set up the report was to make suggestions on how the church can cooperate with families and households while referencing Christian tradition.

In the study, one of the main themes is to "honour singleness and single person households" as they are appropriate for a diversified society.

Welby stated Wednesday that the research "encourages us to prioritise the hopes, needs, and aspirations of families - in all their diversity." It is a trilogy which concludes with "Love Matters" report.

The first looks at housing and the second at care and support. It acknowledges that more people are choosing to live alone rather than in family or couple units and that being single might be a "deliberate choice."

The Office for National Statistics reports that from 2010 to 2021, the proportion of persons living alone has climbed by 8.3%. One-person homes made up a variety of households that year, from 25.8% in London to 36% in Scotland.

The study also states that "Jesus' own singleness should ensure that the Church of England celebrates singleness and does not regard it as inferior to living in a couple relationship."

This is another departure from the church's traditional teachings on heterosexual marriage.

Despite the fact that the church does not allow same-sex marriages, this year's vote was in favour of blessing such unions.

The panel emphasised that the church now has the chance to "reimagine" a society that values all families and partnerships in order to foster stability that allows everyone "to thrive in a variety of family constellations, including being single."

Paul Butler, bishop of Durham and co-chair of the commission, said, “(The report reveals) that the shape of family changes through our lives,” Butler said. “It further shows that there is no one best shape, except that loving long term relationships are absolutely key for us all to flourish.”

