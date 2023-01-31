Italian woman arrested by police for allegedly punching Vistara Airline cabin crew and stripping on flight

On Monday, a 45-year-old Italian woman was arrested for assaulting crew members on a Vistara Abu Dhabi-Mumbai flight. According to the airlines, Paola Perruccio, who had purchased an economy class ticket, insisted on sitting in business class and assaulted a crew member when she was stopped. She allegedly punched one cabin crew member, spat on another, and walked around the plane partially naked.

She was arrested by Mumbai police after a cabin crew complained against her, but she was later granted bail by a Mumbai court. Ms Perruccio had to be restrained in the aircraft mid-air for "unruly and violent behaviour".

Vistara Airlines said in an official statement, "In view of the continued unruly conduct and violent behaviour, the captain issued a warning card and made a decision to restrain the customer. The pilot made regular announcements to assure the other customers onboard of their safety and security. In accordance with the guidelines and our stringent standard operating procedures (SOPs), the security agencies on-ground were informed to take immediate action upon arrival".

She also removed some of her clothes and walked down the aisle partially naked, hurling insults and assaulting crew members. The Mumbai Police filed a charge sheet against the passenger within a day of filing a case against her and said, "Mumbai Police has filed a charge sheet in record time in a case of misbehaviour by an airline passenger mid-air".

A medical examination was also conducted on the woman before booking her under several sections of the Indian Penal Code. The police said they have completed all formalities of recording statements of co-passengers, crew, and others.