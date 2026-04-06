/Is your name on voter list 2026? Here’s how you can check online: Step-by-step guide

After the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the schedule for the General Election to Legislative Assemblies of Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal and bye-elections in 6 states, political temperatures are soaring across different parties in India. Before the polling, the Election Commission of India (ECI) had urged all eligible citizens of respective states to ensure their names were officially registered in the electoral roll.

If voters want to check whether their names are officially registered in the electoral roll, they can verify their credentials digitally to avoid any last-minute hurdles at the polling booth. Whether you are a first-time voter or have recently shifted your residence, ensuring your name appears on the voter list is the most crucial step before heading out to exercise your democratic right. The Election Commission has streamlined the process through the Voters' Service Portal.

Follow these simple steps to verify your registration:

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Step 1: Visit the Official Portal

Go to the official Electoral Search website at electoralsearch.eci.gov.in or download the Voter Helpline App (available on Android and iOS).

Step 2: Choose Your Search Method

You will see three primary options to find your name:

Search by EPIC: Enter your EPIC Number (the alphanumeric code on your Voter ID card) and your state. This is the fastest and most accurate method.

Enter your EPIC Number (the alphanumeric code on your Voter ID card) and your state. This is the fastest and most accurate method. Search by Details: Manually enter your name, father’s/husband’s name, age, gender, state, and district.

Manually enter your name, father’s/husband’s name, age, gender, state, and district. Search by Mobile: If your mobile number is linked to your Voter ID, you can generate an OTP to pull up your details instantly.

Step 3: Enter the Captcha

After filling in the required fields, carefully type the Captcha code shown on the screen to verify you are not a bot.

Step 4: View and Download Results

Click on the 'Search' button. If you are registered, your details, including your Part Number, Serial Number, and Polling Station, will appear at the bottom of the page. You can click on 'View Details' and print a copy of your "Voter Information Slip" for your reference.

What if your name is missing?