/Is India shut down tomorrow? All about the July 9 Bharat Bandh — banks, schools, offices full details on what's open or closed



A 'Bharat Bandh' or nationwide strike has been called on 9 July 2025 by 10 central trade unions and farmers' and workers' organisations. The nationwide protest has been called in opposition to government policies described as pro-corporate and anti-worker by the protestors. As per reports, organisers of the protest expect around 25 crore, or 250 million, workers from the formal and informal sectors nationwide to participate in the upcoming Bharat Bandh. Farmers and labourers from the agricultural sector are also expected to take part in the massive protest. How will the July 9 Bharat Bandh affect you? Are schools, colleges and banks closed? Here's all you need to know.

Bharat Bandh: Parties/Unions involved in strike

As per reports, some major national bodies are set to take part in this strike. These include:

Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC)

All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC)

All India United Trade Union Centre (AIUTUC)

All India Central Council of Trade Unions (AICCTU)

Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU)

Hind Mazdoor Sabha (HMS)

Labour Progressive Federation (LPF)

Self Employed Women’s Association (SEWA)

Trade Union Coordination Centre (TUCC)

United Trade Union Congress (UTUC)

Bharat Bandh: Are banks open or not?

At the time this report was published, no formal notice of banks being closed due to the Bharat Bandh was available. Banking unions have not confirmed if their services would be disrupted. However, as per Economic Times, the bandh organisers have predicted that financial services would be affected by the strike, as it includes employees from both private and cooperative banking sectors who are expected to participate. Services like cheque clearance and customer service may be affected in many regions.

Bharat Bandh: Are schools, colleges and offices open or not?

Educational institutions, both schools and colleges, are expected to stay open on July 9 during the Bharat Bandh. The same goes for offices. However, the Bharat Bandh is expected to significantly impact the transport system, including public buses and app-based cabs, so travelling to and from schools, colleges, and offices may become a bother.

No official holiday declared on Bharat Bandh