Independence Day 2023: Check the history, significance & wishes to send your friends & family

India will celebrate its 77th Independence Day 2023 on Tuesday, August 15. Independence Day marks the end of British rule in 1947.

As the country prepares to celebrate the national holiday, here's all you need to know about the history and significance of the day.

Independence Day 2023: History & Significance

British rule in India started in 1757 when the British won the Battle of Plassey. They established the English East India Company (EIC) and began exercising control over the country. The EIC ruled India for over 100 years. Later, British Raj directly replaced the EIC during the Indian Mutiny in 1857.

Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi led the Indian independence movement during World War I. He advocated for a peaceful and nonviolent end to British rule.

Citizens of India will celebrate Independence Day by hoisting the Indian National Flag (Tiranga) and singing the Indian National Anthem (Jana Gana Mana). The national capital Delhi and other state capitals will witness various cultural programmes.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will give a speech recounting India's accomplishments during the previous year.

Independence Day 2023: Wishes

Below is a compilation of some of the best wishes you can send to your friends and family on Independence Day 2023.

"Happy Independence Day! May the spirit of patriotism and unity continue to blaze in our hearts, just as it did for our brave ancestors. Jai Hind!"

"On this remarkable day, let's celebrate the triumph of freedom and cherish the values that make India unique. Wishing you a joyful and meaningful Independence Day!"

"Let's honour the sacrifices of those who fought for our freedom by working towards a brighter and inclusive India. Wishing you all a Happy Independence Day!"

"May the echoes of 'Vande Mataram' resound in our hearts, reminding us of the unity and strength that define our nation. Happy Independence Day to you and your family!"

"As we commemorate India's independence, may your lives be blessed with happiness, prosperity, and the unbreakable bond of family and friendship. Jai Hind!"

"On this Independence Day, let us honour the legacy of our freedom fighters by taking responsibility for building a nation they would be proud of. I hope you have a joyful celebration!"

"India's journey towards freedom and progress is a shining example of resilience and determination. Today and always, let's celebrate this indomitable spirit. I wish you a Happy Independence Day!"

(With inputs from agencies)