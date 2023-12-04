In Wales, a garden ornament turns out to be a bomb. Here's what happened

A bomb disposal team in Wales' Milford Haven detonated an old missile which was kept as a garden ornament by a couple, British media reported on Sunday (Dec 3). According to a report by the BBC, Sian and Jeffrey Edwards thought that the missile was a dummy bomb with no charge. The missile, which is thought to date back to the 19th century, was kept outside the Edwards' house.

Speaking to the BBC, Sian said she used to bang her trowel on the bomb to remove earth after gardening. Last Wednesday, a police officer told the couple that he spotted the bomb and would need to alert the defence ministry.

An hour later after the bomb was spotted, the couple were told the bomb squad would arrive the next day.

'Didn't sleep a wink all night'

Jeffrey told the network and he and Sian did not sleep a wink on Wednesday night. “I told the bomb disposal unit: ‘We’re not leaving the house, we’re staying here. If it goes up, we’re going to go up with it.,” he added.

The report said that the missile was live but with only a tiny amount of charge. The missile was taken to a disused quarry in Walwyn's Castle, covered with five tonnes of sand and detonated, the report said.

"It was an old friend. I'm so sorry that the poor old thing was blown to pieces," Edwards said. He added that he was told the history of the missile by the Morris family, whose relative used to own the house. The family said the missile was discovered more than 100 years ago.

"We can confirm that on 30 Nov 23, Ashchurch Troop, 721 EOD Sqn, 11 EOD&S Regt RLC, responded at the request of Dyfed-Powys Police to a suspect item of ordnance," the defence ministry said.

The ministry said that the item was assessed and determined to be a 64lb naval projectile which was removed from the scene for subsequent explosive demolition.