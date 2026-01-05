/How to create an Earth? Get a star to explode and die at a comfortable distance

Earth is a rare cosmic body which supports life with just the right balance of ingredients and is in the optimal zone near the Sun where it is warm enough for life to thrive. Our planet has an atmosphere us from solar radiation and a magnetic field. A new study has suggested that for a planet like Earth to be born, we need a warm solar system, and this is triggered by short-lived radioisotopes (SLRs). When these isotopes decay, a warmer cosmic environment is formed. This prevents terrestrial planets like Earth from holding on to too much water. If these isotopes did not exist, those planets similar to Earth in size would turn into a theoretical type of exoplanet, called Hycean worlds. Such bodies have a deep global ocean underneath a thick, hydrogen-rich atmosphere.

So, how do we know that our solar system had these crucial isotopes? This is proven by meteorites, as research has shown these isotopes, or SLRs, to be present in these rocks. For these short-lived radioisotopes to form, a supernova is needed, a stellar explosion leading to the death of a star. However, this powerful cosmic event would rip apart the protoplanetary disk of a young star. But the Sun's early disk remained unscathed, and we got our solar system. If a supernova is needed for a planet to form, it would mean that Earth-like planets are rare.

Earth-like worlds could be very common