Virginia Giuffre's death may uncover a mystery that has intrigued people for years: How much did British royal Prince Andrew pay to settle a sexual assault lawsuit?

Advertisment

The exact amount could now be made public following Giuffre's death in Australia last week. Giuffre, 41, was found dead at her rural home in Neergabby, Western Australia, in what authorities have described as a suicide.

Also read | Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre takes own life in Australia, says family: 'It became unbearable...'

Prince Andrew-Virginia Giuffre settlement

Advertisment

Virginia Giuffre, an advocate, had accused the Duke of York of sexually assaulting her on three occasions when she was a minor—a claim Andrew has vehemently denied—reached an out-of-court settlement with the royal in 2022. While the exact figure was never disclosed, it was widely reported at the time to be around $12 million.

Legal experts suggest the settlement details may surface as her estate is processed.

As per Daily Mail, in Western Australia, wills become public records once probate is granted, unless redacted or suppressed by court order due to sensitive content or the involvement of minors.

Advertisment

Also read | Virginia Giuffre, who accused Prince Andrew of sexual assault, has 'four days to live': Here's what happened

Who was Virginia Giuffre?

Virginia Giuffre was a survivor of childhood sexual abuse and sex trafficking. Giuffre was first forced into sex trafficking at the age of 14 by Miami sex trafficker Ron Eppinger. At 16, she was recruited into Jeffrey Epstein's circle after being approached by Ghislaine Maxwell at Mar-a-Lago, where she was working as a locker room attendant.

She later became one of the most outspoken accusers in the global Epstein saga. Her testimony played a key role in shining international light on the Epstein-Maxwell sex trafficking ring, and she later founded a survivors' foundation focused on helping victims of abuse.

Also read | Epstein papers: Virginia Giuffre claims she was paid $15,000 to have sex with Prince Andrew

In 2011, she claimed that she was trafficked to Prince Andrew on three separate occasions, the first time when she was only 17.

Prince Andrew's reputation was deeply damaged by the allegations and a subsequent 2019 BBC interview in which he attempted to defend himself but instead drew public ridicule. Though the settlement included no admission of guilt, it was preceded by him stepping down from public royal life.