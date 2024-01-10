Did Jeffrey Epstein film sex tapes? Here's what final batch of documents say

The last batch of documents related to the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein was released on Tuesday (Jan 9). It's the fourth release of records related to the survivor Virginia Giuffre's case against Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein's former girlfriend.

The lawsuit, filed in 2015, was settled in 2017. Maxwell has since been jailed for 20 years for helping Epstein abuse young girls. Maxwell is appealing against her conviction.

These documents, unsealed as part of a court ruling, showed that Epstein's confidant Ghislaine Maxwell was paid $15000 to have sex with Britain's Prince Andrew in 2011.

Prince Andrew has repeatedly denied they had sex.

Giuffre was also directed to have sex with another prince, the unnamed owner of a large hotel chain and a billionaire hedge fund manager Glenn Dubin, according to a transcript cited in the released documents.

Former US presidents Bill Clinton and Donald Trump were also mentioned in unsealed depositions from Maxwell and an Epstein accuser, Johanna Sjoberg.

Sjoberg said that Maxwell recruited her as a massage therapist while she attended Palm Beach Atlantic College in 2001.

Neither of the former US presidents is accused of wrongdoing in the depositions.

Did Epstein make sex tapes?

The filings also show that one accuser Sarah Ransome claimed to have seen sex tapes filmed by the disgraced financier.

She later said that she wanted to retract the allegations.

In one undated email from the released files included as evidence, Ransome says: "When my friend had sexual intercourse with Clinton, Prince Andrew, and Richard Branson, sex tapes were filmed on each separate occasion by Jeffery [sic]."

Three other tranches of long-sealed Epstein court files were released last week. They, however, contained few details that weren't previously known.

Epstein pleaded guilty to soliciting prostitution from a minor in 2008 and allegedly killed himself in 2019 while awaiting trial over sex trafficking charges.