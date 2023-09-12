Hong Kong: Man arrested for molesting, trying to kiss vlogger on livestream

A South Korean vlogger was seen being molested on livestream in a distressing incident in Hong Kong that shocked people on and off social media in China. The incident reportedly occurred on September 10 and parts of the distressing video went viral on Chinese social media recently.

The man, 46, who was seen molesting the vlogger, has now been arrested by the Hong Kong Police.

South Korean vlogger molested on livestream: What happened?

The vlogger, identified as May5w on Twitch, an Amazon-owned video streaming platform, was approached by a man near a tram stop in Central, Hong Kong, on Sunday night.

May was reportedly in Hong Kong for the first time.

She attempted to get rid of him but he kept on pestering her and placed his arm on her shoulder as she walked along.

As they reached the entrance of Central MTR station, the man grabbed her arm and can be heard saying: "Come with me."

Also read | Hong Kong marks 25 years under China. But how did it come under British control?

"Please don’t hold my arm," May responded in English in a video seen by WION.

The man kept on following the vlogger.

Once near the station steps, he forcefully pressed her against a wall, and said: "I am alone." And again: "Come with me."

"I’m not alone," the vlogger says while consistently trying the push the man away.

The vlogger then attempts to kiss her face. Eventually, he released her and departed.

What happened after the incident?

After the incident, the vlogger went to Macau and live-streamed from her hotel to describe the ordeal.

She said that despite the incident she intends to return to Hong Kong soon.

"The bruises became worse actually, he held me too tight," she said.

"That’s the guy’s fault. It’s not Hong Kong’s fault," she said next.

A police spokesperson cited by the South China Morning Post said the force had taken notice of the online video and attempted to contact the woman for further information. Police also received reports from the public about the clip, following which the suspect was arrested.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE