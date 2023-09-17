Hong Kong: Anime-inspired online business exposes alleged sexual assault row

A recent series of sexual assault accusations and arrests within Hong Kong universities came to light after a social media platform operated by a 21-year-old student.

This student, known as Hin Hin, is willing to take on "any kind of job" and handles various requests from his followers, often for a fee, either by completing tasks himself or connecting clients with others.

Additionally, he provides a listening ear for those seeking to share their grievances, which led to the exposure of the university allegations.

Hin Hin's virtual business operates through an Instagram page called "Hin Hin Man Si Ok," a Cantonese translation of "Yorozuya," a term from the Japanese manga and anime series Gintama, meaning "house of 10,000 businesses."

"Back in high school, I did a lot of part-time jobs, but I still found life boring. I want to build a platform that can help people solve problems by connecting them with others who have the skills or resources," Hin Hin was quoted as saying by the South China Morning Post.

The business employs a free-pricing system and has received diverse requests, from cleaning apartments for HK$300 to providing wake-up calls at 6 am.

How the sexual assault cases came to light?

Hin Hin received requests from three victims who had experienced sexual assaults at university orientation camps, and he helped them share their stories on his platform, without charging any fees.

These accusations raised public concern and resulted in the arrests of two suspects from the University of Hong Kong and Education University.

Hin Hin's Instagram page, managed solely by him, has garnered over 29,000 followers and more than 5,000 requests since its launch in December.

A year into his venture, Hin Hin is reported to earn around HK$20,000 a month from about 40 clients, ranging from primary school students to middle-aged individuals, who seek his assistance daily.

According to reports in Hong Kong-based media, he occasionally waives fees, especially for those who need someone to talk to or seek emotional support.

For tasks he cannot undertake personally, he connects clients with others who can help. Common requests include finding lost items, hiring assistance, seeking like-minded friends or partners, and connecting with online item sellers.

However, he reportedly avoids requests involving personal disputes, crowdfunding, or illegal activities.

