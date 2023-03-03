Holi 2023: These Holi outfits ideas for men & women can add colours to the festival

Holi is a popular Hindu festival celebrated in India and other parts of the world. Holi is a two-day festival, with the first day known as Holika Dahan or Chhoti Holi, and the second day known as Rangwali Holi, Dhulandi or Badi Holi.

Choosing an outfit for Holi can be a fun and exciting task, as the festival is all about vibrant colours and joyous celebrations.

Here are some ideas for Holi outfits for Women & Girls:

Traditional Indian wear:

You can opt for traditional Indian outfits like sarees, salwar suits, or lehengas in bright colours like pink, yellow, green, or blue. You can also experiment with prints and patterns to add more colour and fun to your outfit.

White kurta with coloured dupatta:

A simple white kurta paired with a colourful dupatta is a classic Holi outfit that never goes out of style. You can choose a dupatta in any colour or print you like and pair it with comfortable leggings or palazzo pants.

Shorts and a t-shirt:

If you prefer a more casual and comfortable outfit, you can opt for shorts and a t-shirt in bright colours. You can also wear a white t-shirt that you don't mind getting stained with colours.

Denim shorts and a crop top:

For a more trendy and modern look, you can choose denim shorts and a crop top in a bright colour. You can also accessorize with sunglasses and a hat for a fun and playful vibe.

Here are some ideas for Holi outfits for men:

Kurta pyjama:

A traditional Indian kurta pyjama is a great option for Holi. You can choose a bright-coloured kurta with contrasting pajama, or opt for a white kurta with a colourful dupatta. You can also add a colourful scarf or shawl to complete the look.

White t-shirt and shorts:

A simple white t-shirt paired with comfortable shorts is a classic Holi outfit that never goes out of style. You can choose shorts in bright colours or opt for denim shorts for a more rugged look.

Bright-coloured shirt and pants:

You can choose a bright-coloured shirt and pair it with comfortable pants in a contrasting colour. This will create a bold and colourful look that is perfect for Holi.

Bandana and sunglasses:

You can also accessorise your outfit with a colourful bandana and sunglasses. This will add a playful and fun touch to your Holi outfit.