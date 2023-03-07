Holi 2023 Thandai Recipes: Try these quick and simple Thandai recipes to make your Holi festival memorable

Traditional Indian libation called thandai is frequently linked to the Holi festival. A blend of milk, almonds, and other spices, including saffron, cardamom, and fennel seeds, are used to make this cool beverage. Bhang, a cannabis-infused substance that is legal in some regions of India and is said to have therapeutic benefits, is frequently added to thandai.

Thandai is frequently consumed during Holi along with other conventional sweets and snacks, and it is seen as an essential component of the event. Bhang should only be consumed in places where it is legal and in moderation, as excessive use might have negative consequences.

Here are some of the different types of thandai recipes:

1. Classic Thandai

A traditional Indian beverage called thandai is prepared during holidays. It is a cold and revitalising beverage made with almonds, spices, and milk. Here's how to prepare the traditional Thandai at home:

Ingredients:

1/2 cup almonds

1/4 cup cashews

1/4 cup pistachios

2 tbsp poppy seeds

2 tbsp fennel seeds

1 tbsp cardamom powder

1/4 tsp black pepper powder

1/4 tsp nutmeg powder

1/4 tsp saffron strands

1/2 cup sugar

4 cups milk

ice cubes

rose petals for garnish

Instructions (How to make):

Soak the almonds, cashews, and pistachios in water for about 2-3 hours or overnight. Drain the water and grind them into a smooth paste in a blender.

Add the poppy seeds and fennel seeds to the blender and grind them along with the nut paste.

Transfer the mixture to a large bowl and add the cardamom powder, black pepper powder, nutmeg powder, and saffron strands. Mix well.

In a separate pan, heat the milk on medium heat. Add the sugar and stir until it dissolves.

Add the nut and spice mixture to the milk and whisk well.

Allow the mixture to cool completely, then strain it through a fine mesh sieve to remove any lumps or chunks.

Serve chilled over ice cubes and garnish with rose petals.

Your classic Thandai is now ready to be served. Enjoy!

2. Bhang Thandai

In India, particularly during the Holi celebration, bhang thandai is a well-liked beverage. Bhang, a kind of cannabis, is frequently utilised in Indian cooking to generate alcoholic beverages and delicacies. How to prepare Bhang Thandai at home is as follows:

Ingredients:

1/2 cup almonds

1/4 cup cashews

1/4 cup pistachios

2 tbsp poppy seeds

2 tbsp fennel seeds

1 tbsp cardamom powder

1/4 tsp black pepper powder

1/4 tsp nutmeg powder

1/4 tsp saffron strands

1/2 cup sugar

4 cups milk

1-2 tbsp bhang paste or powder (optional)

ice cubes

rose petals for garnish

Instructions (How to make):

Soak the almonds, cashews, and pistachios in water for about 2-3 hours or overnight. Drain the water and grind them into a smooth paste in a blender. Add the poppy seeds and fennel seeds to the blender and grind them along with the nut paste. Transfer the mixture to a large bowl and add the cardamom powder, black pepper powder, nutmeg powder, and saffron strands. Mix well. In a separate pan, heat the milk on medium heat. Add the sugar and stir until it dissolves. If using bhang paste or powder, add it to the milk and whisk well. Add the nut and spice mixture to the milk and whisk well. Allow the mixture to cool completely, then strain it through a fine mesh sieve to remove any lumps or chunks. Serve chilled over ice cubes and garnish with rose petals.

Your Bhang Thandai is currently prepared for service. Because it is a psychotropic substance, marijuana should only be used carefully. After ingesting bhang or any other cannabis-based substance, avoid operating machinery or driving a car.

3. Kesar Badam Thandai

The tasty and flavorful Kesar Badam Thandai is a twist on the traditional Thandai. Saffron, almonds, and milk are used to make it, giving it a rich and creamy texture. How to prepare Kesar Badam Thandai at home is as follows:

Ingredients:

1/2 cup almonds

1/4 cup pistachios

2 tbsp poppy seeds

2 tbsp fennel seeds

1 tbsp cardamom powder

1/4 tsp black pepper powder

1/4 tsp nutmeg powder

1/4 tsp saffron strands

1/2 cup sugar

4 cups milk

ice cubes

rose petals and chopped nuts for garnish

Instructions (How to make):

Soak the almonds and pistachios in water for about 2-3 hours or overnight. Drain the water and grind them into a smooth paste in a blender. Add the poppy seeds and fennel seeds to the blender and grind them along with the nut paste. Transfer the mixture to a large bowl and add the cardamom powder, black pepper powder, nutmeg powder, and saffron strands. Mix well. In a separate pan, heat the milk on medium heat. Add the sugar and stir until it dissolves. Add the nut and spice mixture to the milk and whisk well. Allow the mixture to cool completely, then strain it through a fine mesh sieve to remove any lumps or chunks. Add the saffron strands to the Thandai mixture and mix well. Serve chilled over ice cubes and garnish with rose petals and chopped nuts.

4. MangoThandai

A wonderful variant of the traditional thandai dish, mango thandai mixes the flavours of fresh mango with classic Indian spices. Here is a straightforward recipe for mango thandai:

Ingredients:

1 ripe mango, peeled and chopped

1 cup milk

1/2 cup water

1/4 cup sugar

1/4 cup almonds, soaked and peeled

1/4 cup cashews, soaked

1/4 tsp cardamom powder

A pinch of saffron

Instructions (How to make):