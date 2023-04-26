Hence proved! Misal Pav is world's best traditional vegan dish- Check other delicacies on the list

Veganism has taken over the world with its environment-conscious philosophy, once considered a niche diet now has gone mainstream. So much so that people who are not vegan or don’t believe in the concept of veganism like to savour some vegan foods. Vegans might say that this is not a diet but more like a lifestyle but veganism has already carved out a niche for itself now. Taste Atlas recently announced its list of the World’s best-rated vegan dishes from all around the world.

From India, about seven dishes were featured in the list of Top 50. The famous Maharashtrian dish, Misal Pav took the top spot from India and was ranked at number 11 in the list of world’s Best Traditional Vegan Dishes.

Taste Atlas is a food guide platform that compiles recipes, rates different cuisines and writes food-related articles. The list of Best Traditional Vegan Dishes was shared on their official Instagram account. Misal Pav Though a Maharashtrian delicacy, this dish is very commonly seen and made in every household for breakfast, snacks or just as a main course. It is also a very common Indian street food and office canteens.

The main components of Misal Pav are curry made with sprouted moth beans topped chivda, onions, chillies, and potatoes. It is eaten with a pav or bread slice. There are even numerous varieties of misal pav, like, Kolhapuri Misal, Puneri Misal, Khandeshi misal, Nashik misal and Ahmednagar misal. View this post on Instagram A post shared by TasteAtlas (@tasteatlas) × Best places to savour Misal Pav The website also listed the name of some famous restaurants where people can enjoy this delicacy. Mumbai's Aaswad, Vinay Health Home, Shree Datta Snacks, Mamledar Misal and Nasik's Sadhna restaurant are among the few.

As most Mumbai, residents already know that Aaswad serves s the centre of Misal. It was formally opened by Bal Thackeray in 1986. It was stated in 2015 that more than 400 plates of missal pav were distributed daily.

Earlier in 2015, Foodie Hub Awards had also named Misal Pav as the world’s tastiest vegetarian dish. Other Indian vegan dishes on the list Other Indian delicacies on the list of the world’s best-rated vegan dishes are:

Aloo Gobi: Number 20

Rajma: Number 22

Gobi Manchurian: Number 24

Masala Vada: Number 27

Bhelpuri: Number 37

Rajma Chawal: Number 41

Other global dishes that made it to the top 10 included Zaytoon parvardeh, Guacamole, Muhammara, Tempe Goreng, Badrijani, Hummus, spaghetti aglio e olio, Tagliatelle ai funghi, Baba Ghaoush and Mujaddara.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE