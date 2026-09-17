/‘Happy birthday Modi ji’: Crowd erupts in loud cheers at SEMICON India 2026 | WATCH

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi marked his 76th birthday at the inauguration of the fifth edition of SEMICON India 2026 at Yashobhoomi in New Delhi. As he arrived on the stage to deliver his address, the crowd erupted in loud cheers, wishing him “happy birthday Modi ji”. The video of the moment from the event, also shared by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Smriti Irani, has gone viral on social media. In the video, PM Modi can be seen smiling as the people attending the event wished him. He then thanks them for the wishes.

On his birthday, PM Modi received wishes from several national and world leaders, including Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

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SEMICON India 2026

Speaking at the event, PM Modi said that India’s semiconductor ecosystem is expanding rapidly, opening new opportunities for innovation, investment and growth. The three-day event, being held from September 17 to 19, brings together semiconductor and electronics companies, investors, policymakers, researchers and other industry stakeholders. This year’s theme is “Silicon to Systems: Building the Ecosystem.” He also linked the semiconductor push with India’s long-standing tradition of manufacturing and craftsmanship, noting that Thursday also marked Vishwakarma Jayanti.

“Today is also the occasion of Vishwakarma Jayanti. I extend my best wishes to all citizens on Vishwakarma Jayanti. In our tradition, Lord Vishwakarma is considered a symbol of the power of creation and construction,” PM Modi said.

“And look at the coincidence, the PM Vishwakarma scheme is also being launched today. On one hand, we have our centuries old tradition of construction and on the other, the technology and vision of the 21st century. This is also the inspiration behind our vision of a self reliant and developed India,” he added.

Modi highlights India’s growth

The prime minister highlighted recent developments across India’s economy, infrastructure and technology to illustrate the country’s accelerating growth. Referring to the last two weeks, PM Modi said the developments during this period offered a glimpse into both the direction India was taking and the pace of its progress.