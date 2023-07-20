Germany: Cops search for 'lioness on the loose' in Berlin, thousands told to stay indoors

Police in Germany on Thursday (July 20) warned residents of Berlin's southern suburbs to watch out for a potentially dangerous animal, suspected to be a lioness, that was on the loose. Early Thursday, police in Brandenburg issued the warning of an escaped wild animal and asked people in and around Kleinmachnow, Teltow and Stahnsdorf not to leave their houses and to bring their pets indoors.

The warning was later extended to southern areas of Berlin and an alert was sent on an official warning app that the animal was suspected to be a lioness, news agency Associated Press reported.

Speaking to a local broadcaster, police spokesperson Daniel Keip said that two men reported seeing a big cat running after a wild boar, and they recorded this on a phone. "Even experienced police officers had to confirm it is probably a lioness," Keip added.

The report said that neither of Berlin's zoos nor any circuses or animal shelters in the area were missing a lioness. Police increased their presence Kleinmachnow area and warned people of the possible danger.

However, there was no order to stay indoors and people were seen walking dogs and cycling. The local council, meanwhile, said that child daycare centres were open, but children were not being allowed into their outside yards.

Traders at the town’s market were recommended not to set up stalls.

(With inputs from agencies)

