Watch: Four Nigerians miraculously survive 14 days on ship's rudder, also drank sea water

Four Nigerian travellers miraculously survived a harrowing two-week voyage across the Atlantic Ocean while precariously sitting on the rudder of a cargo ship.

During their perilous journey spanning 5,600 kilometres (3,500 miles), the Nigerian men managed to survive despite running out of food and drink after ten days. They even resorted to drinking sea water splashing beneath them, allowing them to survive for another four days.

Their incredible survival story came to an end when Brazilian federal police rescued them upon the ship's arrival at the southeastern port of Vitoria.

Four Nigerian men hid above the rudder of a container ship they thought was headed for Europe. But 14 days later rescuers told them they landed somewhere else. #immigration #Nigeria #Brazil #Atlantic #shipping #cgtnamerica pic.twitter.com/MMroOE5Fyn — CGTN America (@cgtnamerica) August 1, 2023 ×

One of the survivors, Thankgod Opemipo Matthew Yeye, 38, described the experience as "terrifying".

“On board it is not easy. I was shaking, so scared. But I’m here,” he said.

He also expressed surprise as they boarded the ship to reach Europe but ended up in Brazil.

Two men apply for asylum in Brazil

Of the four men, two have chosen to return to Nigeria at their request, while the remaining two, Yeye and another individual named Roman Ebimene Friday, have sought asylum in Brazil.

Both Yeye and Friday explained that dire economic conditions, political instability, and rampant crime at home left them with little choice but to leave their homeland. The country, Africa's most populous, has long grappled with issues of poverty, violence, and widespread kidnappings.

How did the journey begin?

Friday shared that his journey began when a friend, a fisherman, helped him reach the Liberian-flagged Ken Wave cargo ship docked in Lagos. He was surprised to find three others sitting on the rudder awaiting departure.

The four stowaways remained hidden from the ship's crew during their voyage, fearing they would be thrown into the sea if discovered. To prevent falling into the ocean, they installed a net around the rudder and tied themselves with a rope.

Throughout their dangerous voyage, they witnessed marine life like whales and sharks. They also struggled to sleep due to cramped conditions and the noise of the ship's engine.

Both Yeye and Friday hope for a brighter future in Brazil, as they share stories of personal hardships, including damages to Yeye's farm due to floods, which left his family homeless.

“I pray the government of Brazil will have pity on me,” said Friday.