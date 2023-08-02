Nigeria: Aircraft crash forces Lagos to activate emergency response plan

A light single-engine aircraft crashed and burst into flames on a major road in Nigeria's Lagos. The incident occurred in Oba Akran Ikeja area of the Lagos state at around 1:41 PM local time (12:41 PM, GMT) near a gas station and a major bank branch.

Lagos plane crash: People on-board

The aircraft involved was an ill-fated J4 30 type with a piston engine, carrying only the pilot and one passenger, according to a report in Nigeria's Vanguard news platform. As a result of the crash, motorists and commuters rushed to safety, causing traffic gridlock at the scene and surrounding roads.

According to a source cited by Vanguard from the air control tower, the aircraft operated by Air First Hospital and tour crashed from 1500 feet after departing from Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos.

The aircraft was attempting an emergency landing but hit a light pole during the circuit.

Additionally, it was discovered that the aircraft had a fuel endurance of five hours.

Lagos activated its disaster response plan

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) was not fully informed about the incident, according to local media reports.

But Nigerian capital's emergency management agency, however, was quick to activate its disaster response plan.

They reported that a helicopter crash-landed in front of the United Bank of Africa branch, with four occupants, including the pilot. All four were successfully rescued and taken to the hospital for further care.

The area was cordoned off and secured to prevent any secondary incidents, and emergency responders were present.

Meanwhile, airliner Air Peace's management clarified that the crashed aircraft did not belong to them.

According to their spokesperson, Stanley Oliseh, they do not operate helicopters and none of their aircraft were involved in the crash.

Air Peace's fleet consists of Boeing 777s, Embraer 195-E2s, ERJ-145s, Dornier 328, Airbus 320s, and Boeing 737s.

"It is emphatically important people get their facts right before publishing. Members of the public are urged to disregard the tweet as it clearly misrepresents the Air Peace brand," the spokesperson said.

