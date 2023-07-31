Plane crashes near Los Angeles killing three onboard

A single-engine plane crashed into a hangar killing three people just outside Los Angeles on Sunday (July 30). The incident took place at an airport in Southern California. The plane was trying to take off when the tragedy took place.

The Beechcraft P35 caught fire after impact at Cable Airport around 6:30 am (local time) on Sunday. The airport is located in the city of Upland.

Media reports say that the three victims included the pilot and two passengers. They were pronounced dead at the scene. The fire was put out by San Bernardino County firefighters. When the plane crashed, there was an exposure threat to the hangar and also to a fuel truck which was parked nearby. However, the firefighters were able to get the flames under control in less than 20 minutes. No firefighter was injured.

The police reportedly said that no one else was injured.

The crash caused moderate damage to the hangar. The site of the crash is about 40 miles east of downtown Los Angeles. US Federal Aviation Authority (FAA) and National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) have opened a probe into the incident.

CBS News reported, citing an official, that the impacted hangar is used to support the aviation unit of the Ontario Police Department. At the time of the crash, several helicopters were reportedly housed at that location.

Eric Sherwin, a Public Information Officer of the San Bernardino County Fire Department, was mentioned in media reports as saying that police helicopters in the hangar did not sustain any major damage, though there was some damage to the hangar.

At the time of publishing this story, the identities of the victims had not been made public.

