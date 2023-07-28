Flying ants swarm in Teesside: Here's everything you need to know about them

Flying ants have swarmed Teesside, indicating the annual phenomenon occurring in July when thousands of ants go across the country to meet mates and build new colonies.

Typically, the ants we witness day-to-day don't have wings. However, queens and males of the flying ant species have wings. They remain quiet for most of the year but tend to appear in July on the annual 'Flying Ant Day.' People spot these flying creatures around July 27 every year.

A Middlesbrough resident took a picture of his front wall and posted it on Facebook, saying, "Anybody else experiencing ants & flying ants - they [are] covering my whole road!! Is this because of the weather changing?" Another user said, "I walked to the shops in Normanby, and they seem to be all over. Everywhere you can see them flying about. And they don't mind landing on you either."

Here's everything you need to know about flying ants and how to stop their invasion.

What is flying ants day

Male and female ants sprout wings to venture out of their nests, seeking ants from other colonies for mating. The 'nuptial flight' is the reason behind ants having wings. Males and young queens ants have wings because ants mate during flight.

The nuptial flight is a crucial part of an insect's development. It allows the ants to create offspring. Once the males and young queen ants have mated, the queen starts a new nest. Then, the queens lose their wings. Female flying ants are bigger than male ones, and their winged form is called alates. One can witness large ants walking around after the flying ants day.

The flying ants day does not have a specific date. It's a myth. Hot and humid weather triggers the flying ants to mate. However, it usually occurs in July. Flying ants appear in large numbers because it helps protect them from predators.

How to get rid of flying ants

It is easy to get rid of flying ants. Use effective agents to kill or catch them with sticky tape or tin cans. Although flying ants can be annoying, they have some benefits. They help aerate the soil, aid the cycle of nutrients, enhance garden fertility, and control pests. If the flying ant situation looks under control, there's no need to kill them as they are harmless little beings. They are also a vital food resource for many birds, especially swifts and gulls.

(With inputs from agencies)