Flipkart Big Saving Days 2023 Date: Check bank offers, top deals, starting date, time, discounts & much more
Story highlights
Flipkart big savings days 2023: Ahead of India’s Republic day this January, the Walmart-owned Indian e-commerce giant has announced the first mega sale event of the year 2023
Flipkart big savings days 2023: Indian e-commerce giant Flipkart has announced the first mega sale of the year ahead of the country’s republic day. The sale will last for six days from 15 January midnight to the end of 20th January. Customers having access to Flipkart plus will be able to avail the benefits of Big Savings days 24 hours earlier, from midnight of 14 January. To get an early access ticket, users can use 40 Flipkart super coins. The company has said that customers will get to save money on every deal during the Big Saving days period. All details about the Flipkart big savings day 2023, including dates, time, top deals, bank offers and discounts are given in the article.
Flipkart big savings days 2023: starting date and time
For Flipkart plus customers, the Flipkart big savings days 2023 sale will begin from 14 January midnight. You can spend 40 Flipkart super coins to avail the Flipkart plus benefits. For other users, the sale begins on January 15 midnight and will end on January 20. In total, the sale will last for seven days, where customers are expected to save money big time.
The company has already announced that crazy deals will be available at 12 AM, 8 AM, and 4 AM. Aside from that, there will be Tick Tock Deals, in which Flipkart will offer the lowest prices every day between 12 AM and 10 AM.
Flipkart big savings days 2023 bank offers
During the Flipkart Big Savings Days Sale, customers will receive some notable bank offers. Customers who use ICICI Bank or Citi Bank credit or debit cards will receive a 10% instant discount. Users who pay with a Flipkart Axis Bank credit card during the Flipkart Big Savings Days sale will receive a 5% cashback. The company's Pay Later option will also be available during the sale, and the online retailer will provide gift cards up to Rs 1,000. It should be noted that Flipkart has yet to reveal all Big Saving Days 2023 offers and terms and conditions.
Flipkart big savings days 2023 deals and discounts
Discounts on select appliances and computers have already been announced by Flipkart. The online retailer claims to offer laptops at up to 80% off. Furthermore, the online retailer is discounting smart TVs, kitchen appliances, and other items by up to 75%. The Pixel 7 smartphone will be offered at a reduced price of Rs 47,999, which means a discount worth a whopping Rs 12000. Similarly, the Pixel 7 Pro will be available for purchase during the Flipkart Big Saving Days sale for Rs 68,999. Its current price is Rs 84,999, which means customers will receive a discount worth Rs 16,000. IPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus will also be made available at discounted prices. As per a report by India Today, the Nothing Phone (1) will be sold for Rs 24,999, which translates into a discount worth Rs 5000.