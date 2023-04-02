Five-year-old goes on a shopping spree, orders toys worth over $3,000 on Amazon

Kids of all ages are so tech-savvy these days that they often end up doing the unthinkable. We watch in awe as they run their fingers over the mobile phone to carry out a certain operation even you might not be aware of. This is one reason why it becomes extremely important for us to keep an eye on what kids are doing on their devices. One mother learnt this the hard way when her five-year-old daughter ended up spending over $3,000 on her Amazon account.

Lila Varisco's mother had given her the phone to play games during a car journey. This is supposedly when she made a few purchases. Little Lila, who lives in Westport, Massachusetts, bought 10 motorcycles and 10 pairs of cowgirl boots on Amazon. The motorcycles include five pink motorcycles and five blue motorcycles and were $3,180. The boots were about $600.

The motorcycles reached Lila's home within two days of ordering. A giant jeep is also on the way.

Lila's mother was thankfully able to place a return on the motorcycles and the jeep. She was thankfully able to cancel the cowgirl boots before they were dispatched.

How did Lila do it? "You just press a few buttons and then the brown button," Lila told CNN affiliate WJAR.

She is sad that everything she ordered is going back. Meanwhile, her mother sees the incident as something Lila can take a lesson from. Her mother has promised Lila that she will get her gear suited for her age if she helps out with chores at home.

This isn't the first time that a child has spent whopping amounts on a purchase, either on shopping apps or video games, without the parents' knowledge. There have been reports of kids spending money on all kinds of things using their parent's devices, leaving them with massive bills and anger issues.

(With inputs from agencies)

