/Feeding pigeons could land you in Jail in India, What the Mumbai court said

Are you one of those who feeds pigeons on streets or public places? Well, this could land you in trouble with the law. The Bombay High Court on Wednesday came down heavily on people who feed pigeons, saying that the act is a public nuisance and presents a health hazard.

"Such acts would, in our unhesitating view, constitute a public nuisance and are likely to spread diseases and endanger human life,” read the court order.

A division bench of Justices G S Kulkarni and Arif Doctor, while hearing a petition by animal rights activists, Pallavi Patil, Sneha Visaria, and Savita Mahajan, directed Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to lodge FIRs against people feeding pigeons at Dadar (West) and other kabootarkhanas (feeding areas).

The court was peeved on how feeding of pigeons have continued despite the policy prohibiting the same and HC refusing interim relief for feeding in its earlier orders.

"This is now compounded with an emerging situation of utter disregard for law, by those who defiantly continue to feed pigeons in the teeth of our earlier order rejecting pleas supporting any such feeding and congregation of pigeons and now obstruction to civic officials from discharging their duties in this regard," observed the court while passing the order.

The bench highlighted the risk of infections and other health complications that the residents living in such areas could encounter due to the dense bird congregation.

The court had earlier this month stopped the BMC from demolishing any heritage 'kabutarkhanas' (pigeon feeding spots) in the metropolis, but denied permission for feeding pigeons.

The case arose from a petition filed by animal enthusiasts challenging the BMC’s demolition of kabutarkhanas. It was argued that the move violated the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.