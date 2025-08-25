/Falcon for nearly $320k? Saudi Arabia auction draws competitive bidding from across the world

As the International Falcon Breeders Auction 2025, hosted by the Saudi Falcons Club in Malham, north of Riyadh, concludes on Monday (Aug 25), the 21-day event witnessed participation from notable falcon breeding farms around the world. The highlight of the event remained three falcons, which were sold for a total of SAR1.276 million ($340k) on Saturday (Aug 23).

Saturday evening opened with the sale of the first falcon, Shaheen Gyr Farkh, from the UK-based Border Falcons farm, which was sold for SAR28,000 ($7.4k). While another Shaheen Gyr Farkh from the UK’s Falcon Mews farm was sold for SAR48,000 ($12k).

The most expensive falcon of the year sold at the auction was a Super White Pure Gyr Farkh from the US-based RX farm. The bird drew a competitive bidding and was finally sold for SAR1.2 million ($319.8k), according to the Saudi Press Agency.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

International Falcon Breeders Auction 2025

The auction, which is attended by prominent local and international breeders, falconers, and enthusiasts, has been a trusted platform that brings together elite falcons in fast-paced, competitive bidding. It is also broadcast on television and live-streamed, which supports the Saudi Falcons Club’s vision of leading in the development of falcon breeding and care. It also raises environmental awareness and promotes the cultural and economic heritage.

The event is aimed at supporting falcon breeders from Saudi Arabia and other countries, offering them a safe and trusted environment for exchanging the birds and uplifting the Gulf nation’s position as a global hub for falconry events.