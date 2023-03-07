Eurovision 2023 Song Contest: Where to buy Eurovision tickets, Check live streaming details & much more

Eurovision, the annual music competition organised by the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), has returned for another year, with the final stages slated to take place from May 8 to May 13, 2023, with the grand final taking place at the Liverpool Arena in Liverpool, England.

Honorary semi-finalists from Ukraine, the United Kingdom, Spain, France, Germany, and Italy, will compete in the tournament.

Eurovision 2023: Where to buy Eurovision tickets?

Tickets will be available on Ticketmaster at 12 PM GMT on March 7. People who pre-registered for Eurovision 2023 can buy them on Ticketmaster. However, you can purchase concert tickets one at a time.

Tickets for the semi-finals range from £30 to £290, including processing costs. Moreover, the tickets for the Grand Final range from £80 to £380.

The famous song contest, Eurovision, arose from the 1951 Sanremo Music Festival in Italy. The inaugural Eurovision contest in 1956 happened in Switzerland, and the first winner was also from Switzerland.

Who are the hosts of Eurovision Song Contest 2023?

Four artists will host Eurovision 2023, including Graham Norton, Hannah Waddingham, Julia Sanina, and Alesha Dixon.

Graham William Walker, better known as Graham Norton, is an Irish actor and comedian best known for his comedy talk show, The Graham Norton Show, which has earned the actor five BAFTA awards since its debut in 2007.

Hannah Waddingham is a British singer and actress best known for her role as Rebecca Welton in the American sports comedy series Ted Lasso, for which she received the Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series award at the 2021 Primetime Emmy Awards.

Yuliia Oleksandrivna Bebko (née Holovan), better known as Julia Sanina, is a Ukrainian singer-songwriter best known as the main vocalist of the rock band The Hardkiss. The band finished second in the Ukrainian Eurovision 2016 selections.

Alesha Anjanette Dixon is a British rapper and dancer who was a part of the R&B group Mis-Teeq. The band achieved international acclaim with their second album, Eye Candy, released in 2003, before disbanding. Alesha Dixon's second album, The Alesha Show, arrived at number 26 on the UK album charts and earned her critical recognition as a solo artist.

Eurovision 2023: Live Streaming Details

Here is the full list of broadcasters who will telecast the Eurovision 2023 song contest.