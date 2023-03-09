Who is Emily Barger? Missing Indiana teen for whom Silver Alert was issued in the state

The US state of Indiana was on a Silver Alert since the missing of a 14-year-old girl. The family of the teenage girl suspected an 18-year-old male behind her possibly missing. On March 8, the missing teen, Emily Barger was finally found by the State authorities after being missing for three days.

According to WLKY, Barger was first reported missing on Monday, March 6. She was reportedly last seen on the same day in Georgetown, Indiana, at approximately 1 am, local time. The exact reason for her disappearance was not disclosed by the authorities but they did say that Barger was believed to be in ‘danger’. An 18-year-old, Terry Ross Jr., was identified as a person of interest in the case.

The Emily Barger missing case

Emily Barger, a 14-year-old teen from Georgetown, Indiana went reportedly missing in the early morning of Monday, March 6. On Tuesday, Barge’s father, Shawn Barger took to social media to ask for help locating his daughter. He said she may be in an ‘older Chevy truck with a loud exhaust and trusty body’.

After Barger’s father's online post, a state-wide Silver Alert was issued on Tuesday, March 7. The Floyd County Sheriff’s Department asked for the public’s help in finding the missing teenager. State police then issued a statement describing the girl’s physical features so that locating her could be made easier.

What is a Silver Alert?

Silver Alerts are generally issued for adults with known cognitive or developmental disabilities. They are more commonly issued than Amber Alerts for missing people. It is a kind of public notification system to broadcast that an individual is missing, while Silver Alerts were initially issued if the missing individual was suffering some sort of cognitive disability.

Last year its criteria were expanded to include anyone who was considered to be in danger. While the Silver Alert has since been cancelled, authorities have not officially disclosed the details of Terry Ross Jr.'s alleged involvement in Emily's disappearance.

Shawn Barger on her daughter

Her father pleads with his daughter to make contact.

"You have tons of family and friends out looking for you and wanting to get you home please go to a gas station anywhere and tell them you need to get home call the police or me or anyone just please get home I love you."

In an official statement after the alert was cancelled, the Floyd County Sheriff thanked the local community for assisting in the search. They also stated that they would be working on filing charges in the case. The statement read:

"We appreciate the assistance of several local, state and federal law enforcement agencies. In addition, we appreciate the assistance of local media outlets, but most importantly our community that never fails to assist when called upon."



