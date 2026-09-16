/Elon Musk's mother says he was a genius at 3, shares she sleeps in his garage

Elon Musk's mother, Maye Musk, says she sleeps in the garage when she is at Starbase, SpaceX’s rocket development and launch site in Boca Chica, Texas. Explaining the reason for it, she says, "You can't have a fancy house near a rocket site." In an interview with the New York Post ahead of the release of her new book, she said having "a couch or a mattress on the floor" is good for her. People have known about it for several years. In 2022, Musk joked on social media, “I've done a lot with the place.”

Musk wants to use his money to colonise Mars

Musk does not own a fancy, luxurious residence in Boca Chica either. He reportedly lives in a compact, prefabricated home worth around $50,000, which he rents directly from SpaceX. He has publicly committed to selling off most of his personal real estate portfolio and physical possessions to fund SpaceX and Mars colonisation.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

He has publicly declared that he is giving up all his material possessions to devote himself “to Mars and Earth.” He has also talked about how, when he was in the San Francisco Bay Area for Tesla operations, he lived with his friends.

Maye Musk is also used to this kind of living and used to couch-surf. She details her life in the book "Timeless: The Art of Reinvention and Resilience at Any Age." She talks about her return to modelling as a septuagenarian in the memoir. Maye Musk became the oldest woman to be on the cover of Sports Illustrated’s swimsuit edition at the age of 74.

Maye Musk's life as a single mother

She separated from her husband, Errol Musk and raised three children as a single mother. Kimbal, 53, who is a businessman and restaurateur and on the board of Tesla and SpaceX, and Tosca, 52, a filmmaker with her own streaming company.

Maye moved to New York at the age of 50 since she loved the fast life here and it would also help her prioritise modelling. She is currently a model, dietitian, speaker and a social media personality. She builds her own social media profile and screens modelling and speaking opportunities instead of handing the job to a team.

Elon Musk was a genius at age 3, she says