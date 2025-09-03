/Eid Milad-un-Nabi 2025: Date, History, and Significance of Prophet Muhammad’s Birthday

Eid Milad-un-Nabi,commonly known as Mawlid or Eid-e-Milad, is a significant Islamic holiday celebrating the birth anniversary of the Islamic Prophet Muhammad. The Prophet died on the same day, and Muslims all over the world remember him by meditating on his teachings and life.

As per the Islamic calendar, Rabi' al-Awwal, Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi is observed on the 12th day of the third month.

Date of Eid Milad-un-Nabi 2025:

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Eid Milad-un-Nabi 2025 will begin on the evening of Wednesday, September 3rd, and last until Thursday, September 4th.

History:

Prophet Muhammad's birth anniversary has been celebrated since the early Islamic period, with the Fatimids being the first to do so formally. Many Muslims believe the Prophet was born in Mecca on the 12th of Rabi' al-Awwal, 570 CE.

The title "Mawlid" actually means "birth" in Arabic; however, other people lament Eid-e-Milad because it is the Prophet's death anniversary. The first official festival took place in Egypt, but it quickly spread and gained popularity throughout the 11th century.

Originally, only the dominant Shia tribe in the region could celebrate the event, but by the 12th century, other countries such as Syria, Morocco, Turkey, and Spain had joined in. From then on, some Sunni Muslim sects started observing it as well.

Significance of Prophet Muhammad’s Birthday:

Prophet Muhammad is regarded by Muslims as the final messenger of God, whose teachings laid the foundation of Islam. Eid Milad-un-Nabi is an opportunity for Muslims to remember his life, values, and message of compassion, justice, and unity.

Many mosques hold special prayers and sermons about the Prophet’s guidance on faith and morality. Families often prepare traditional meals and distribute food to the needy, reflecting his teachings of kindness and generosity.