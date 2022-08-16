Dubai crown prince travels in London tube, goes unnoticed by fellow passengers

Sharing snippets of his journey on his Instagram account, Crown Prince of Dubai Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Maktoum travelled in London's tube and went unnoticed by fellow passengers.

In one of such posts, he wrote in his caption that "We've got a long way to go and Badr is already bored."

The crown prince, who has 14.5 million followers on Instagram, received over 510,000 likes on his post.

''London Tube travelling is so inspirational! You get to see so much diversity and real human stories,'' Pakistani artist Sara Shakeel commented on the post.

Serving Greater London and some parts of the adjacent counties of Buckinghamshire, Essex and Hertfordshire in England, the London Underground is a rapid transit system like the Indian metro.

Sheikh Hamdan, who is in London on a vacation with his family and friends, was also joined by the ruler of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

He loves taking selfies and was spotted capturing images with Dubai residents in London after they saw him in his car.

